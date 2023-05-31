Cardi B has left the social media streets buzzing after sharing a video showing some of her luxury vehicles

The rapper's pricey car collection includes a red Lamborghini Urus, a blue Lamborghini Aventador and a Mercedes Maybach

Cardi said she hasn't used the cars in a long time and was considering selling them because they are gathering dust

Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers in the world. The star showed that hard work pays off when she showed off her lux car collection in a viral video.

The rapper has been spending money on expensive cars and getting some as birthday gifts from her rapper husband Offset.

Cardi B considers selling some of her lux vehicles because they are gathering dust

A video shared by the popular Twitter page Daily Loud shows Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar showing some of the expensive cars that she hasn't used in a long time.

The cars included a red Lamborghini Urus, a blue Lamborghini Aventador, Chevy Suburban and a Mercedes Maybach. Cardi B said she had plans to move some of the cars to New York where she is currently based.

She also hinted that she was considering selling the cars because they are gathering dust without being used. According to Auto Evolution, the rapper shared a similar video saying she hadn't been inside her Rolls-Royce Cullinan in over two years.

Cardi B's followers drool over rapper's impressive car collection

Social media users admitted that Cardi B has great taste when it comes to cars. They also noted that her car collection is one of the best among celebrities.

@IamJulito said:

"I never understood why rich folks have so many cars, where do you even drive yourself to? Waste of money."

@KandlePlug wrote:

"Imagine having a lambo collecting dust."

@JRIZZAFIZZA added:

"Incredible lol it’s a great collection better then I’ll ever have the chance of owning but its pretty basic as far as car collections go for rich people."

