A middle-aged man's viral video of him flawlessly reciting Drake's verse from Future's "I'M ON ONE" caught Drake's attention

Drake reposted the video on his Instagram Story and invited the man to join his tour, impressing fans and solidifying his status as a true Drake enthusiast

Twitter users reacted with laughter and admiration, praising the dad's talent and calling him a "vibe"

The internet was abuzz after a viral video of an old man rapping along to Drake's song surfaced online. Images: @champagnepapi

A video of a middle-aged man flawlessly reciting Drake's verse from Future's hit song I'M ON ONE has gone viral, catching the attention of none other than Drake himself.

An unexpected fan's video caught the attention of Drake

The TikToker, who doesn't fit the typical Drake fan profile, amazed viewers with his dedication and impeccable memorisation skills.

Drake, clearly impressed, reposted the video on his Instagram Story and extended an invitation to the man, urging him to join his tour reports HotNewHipHop.

This unexpected fan's talents have captivated the internet, solidifying his status as a true Drake enthusiast.

Tweeps reacted with laughter and admiration at the man's video

@DailyLoud shared the video on Twitter with the caption:

"Drake wants to bring this dad on tour after seeing this video of him."

Fans were in stitches upon seeing the clip; some fans were impressed with the dad's perfect recital. Others commented on the old man being a vibe.

@Marina_cherryy said:

"The guy seems like a vibe."

@kohlarr_ said:

"Raider Mike is an actual legend. Gone on lake trips with him since I was a kid, he deserves this "

@cryptozeydcarey tweeted:

"He went hard when the chorus kicked in."

@callherdaniela said:

"It’s only right ."

@ThePriceWentUp_ tweeted:

"My boy caught a vibe"

