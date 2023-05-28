Music superstar David Adeleke also known as Davido is presently over the moon as he has been named among the selected and worthy recipients of a Nigerian national honour by the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The TIMELESS singer is among the 20 people who bagged the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Davido's name appears as he fifth on the list of OON recipients.

Davido makes list of President Buhari's recipients of national honour. Photo: Davido

Photo: Davido

The Order of the Niger (OON) is Nigeria's second-highest civilian national honour.

It is awarded to individuals who have significantly contributed to various fields, such as academia, business, arts, and culture.

Recipients of this honour have distinguished themselves through excellence, innovation, and national impact.

Netizens react to Davido's national title

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate the national recognition given to Davido by President Buhari.

Nnamani Onyinyechi

"He deserves all the respect in Nigeria"

Amaka

"You have no reason not to love Davido. Whatever good thing happening to him, he deserves"

Chioma Okechukwu

"Oh waoooow OBO no go minus…..big congratulations."

@yet_unday

"It’s like an award say them be good citizens wey don serve the nation well."

@fayemiolamide

"Baba fit go do ice OON like that'"

FG confers national honour on Tiwa Savage, Charles Opaleke, Kunle Afolayan

It is a big moment for Nigerian entertainment as the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs awarded some celebrities on Sunday, May 28.

Movie producer Charles Okpaleke popularly known as Charles of Play was awarded the Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON) distinction.

The list the movie producer shared showed renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage were also honoured with the OON recognition. Tiwa's name appeared as the 63rd on the list of OON recipients, while Kunle's name appeared as number seven.

