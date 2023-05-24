International superstar Tina Turner has sadly died at the age of 83 after suffering a long illness

The singer's representative announced on social media and said Tina passed on at her home in Switzerland

Tributes from across the world are pouring in for the legendary musician who was dubbed the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll'

Legendary US musician Tina passed away in Switzerland. Image: @tinaturner

Source: UGC

The world is mourning the death of US-born singer Tina Turner who passed away peacefully at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

The iconic 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' succumbed to a long and unspecified illness at 83, reported The Guardian.

Tiner Turner's representative details the singer's passing

Tina's spokesperson released a statement about her passing on her Instagram page, and it read:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today, we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

According to SkyNews, the singer was known for her energetic live performances and hit songs such as The Best, Private Dancer, and Proud Mary.

Her distinct raspy voice made her an international superstar in the 1960s and has echoed through the ages.

See the Instagram post below:

Social media users pay tribute to Tina Turner

Celebrities and fans paid their tributes under the heartbreaking Insta post. They thanked the What's Love Got To Do With It hitmaker for making music that inspired them.

@yvonne_chakachaka posted:

"RIP! What a legend.❤️"

@jesssims said:

"Rest well and peacefully, queen. Thank you."

@avaalnea mentioned:

"Oh no. Goodbye you gorgeous queen! You will be always remembered for your strength, your passion, your voice and your unique dances."

@theexxotichottie wrote:

"A true icon, a true queen, a true inspiration! You will be missed more than you know! I’m completely devastated by this."

@amirahvannofficial commented:

"You are loved.❤️ May your family and friends feel all the love and support they need."

@peterykyei stated:

"Tina, you will be missed. Lots of love. Thank you. ❤️"

@anythingglutenfreepls shared:

"I love you. Thank you for everything. Your voice captured my heart at 9 years old. I’ll love you forever. ❤️ RIP QUEEN."

@shaunt's added:

"Such a sad day for us all! Your soul will live within us.❤️"

