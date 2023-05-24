Musician Kanye West was accused of making unapproved changes to a Los Angeles rental property

The changes included erecting an exterior ramp at the parking, removing ceilings and three bathrooms, building a wall and installing a tunnel

The suit claims that by making the changes without approval, Kanye West had breached an agreement and caused the clothing line to incur expenses to repair the premise

Renowned rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from retail giant Gap.

Kanye West has been sued by the clothing line Gap for KSh 275 million over the failed collaboration with the rapper's Yeezy brand. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Gap demanding compensation

Gap is claiming ($2M) N920 Million in damages over a failed collaboration with West's Yeezy brand.

The lawsuit stems from a failed collaboration between Gap and West's Yeezy brand, which resulted in substantial financial losses for the retail company.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

New York Post reported that Gap filed a claim against Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West and his Yeezy clothing line in a Los Angeles court.

Part of the suit read:

"by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that [West] made without Gap’s participation or approval, (Kanye West) breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.”

Damage to property

Gap's legal action comes in response to unauthorised modifications that the rapper allegedly made to a rental property in Los Angeles.

The dispute revolves around the ownership of the building leased by Gap, with Art City Center claiming ownership and asserting damages caused to the property.

It is reported that various alterations have been cited as the basis for the claimed damages, including the construction of an exterior ramp, installation of a tunnel in the parking lot, removal of ceiling lights, building of a wall, and the elimination of three bathrooms.

Gap is asking West to be held responsible for any damages owed to Art City, as well as compensatory damages for itself.

A Gap spokesperson refused to provide a comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye

On Tuesday, October 25, Adidas ended partnership with West following his anti-semitic comments that have seen brands cutting ties.

The global retailer said they thoroughly reviewed their Yeezy partnership and expect to lose $216 million in net income by ending their deal.

According to TMZ, this announcement by Adidas comes weeks after his bank also announced they were cutting ties with him and giving him ultimatums.

While ending the partnership, Adidas said:

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Source: TUKO.co.ke