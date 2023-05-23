Singer Seun Kuti has finally been released from on bail after spending days in detention of the Lagos State CID

A video showing the moment he was welcomed amid cheers and celebration was shared by his cousin Made Kuti

The video has since stirred reactions from netizens as many congratulated the Afrobeat singer

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has been released on Tuesday night on bail, from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

The development was confirmed by his attorney, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Tuesday night.

Source: Legit.ng