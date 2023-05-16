Former Big Brother Naija housemates Whitemoney and Saga met up recently at the gym as they decided to bring some funny content online

In a video shared, Saga was seen tutoring Whitemoney on some acrobatic moves he needed to keep fit

The BBNaija season 6 winner saw that he couldn’t put up with what he was asked to do and made a funny move

Former Big Brother Naija stars Saga and Whitemoney spiced up the timeless with a recent meet-up at a gym house.

The duo shared a video of them working out and trying to keep fit as Saga, a professional in the field, tried to put Whitemoney through it.

BBNaija Whitemoney and Saga train together in the Gym Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The clip captured how Saga displayed some vigorous moves with his arms and legs, with Whitemoney observing to understand the tricks that were going on.

When it got to Whitemoney's turn to show what Saga had taught him, the BBNaija winner lost it by putting off nonsensical moves totally different from what the latter showed him.

See their video below:

Internet users react

odunkeke_:

"Trainer sef own too much. "

sammielordofficial:

"Lmao what in god’s name is happening here? "

officialadekunleolopade:

"Someone should call Seun Kuti for the both of you ."

officialseyiawo:

" laugh Don kill me for here @whitemoney__ dance moves with the push up... @sagadeolu E dey happen , take heart..."

chanty_skitchen:

"That sitting position reminds me of Whitemoney's time in the BBN house. Odogwu cannot kill himself."

pereegbiofficial:

". The two of una dey ment. "

healthertainer:

"This was you the entire big brother season nwanne ."

nancymbah__:

"Normally example dey simple pass class work. Ask maths teachers."

crossda_boss:

" y are u guys like this naaa ."

that.phoneography.chick:

"I am whitemoney! Whitemoney is me!! Ah! Otilo!!! Otamiemie!! Izzzz gone! I’m done! Over and out! "

