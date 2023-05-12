Top Nigerian singer, Naira Marley’s twin daughters have stolen hearts on social media with a new video

A video made the rounds online of the singer’s identical twin daughters doing Davido’s viral Unavailable dance challenge

A number of netizens reacted to the video with some of them gushing over the twin girls’ resemblance with their father

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley’s identical twin daughters are now in the news to the joy of fans.

In a video posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng, the Soapy crooner’s lookalike twin daughters were seen dancing and having fun.

The clip showed both young girls jumping on Davido’s trending Unavailable dance challenge.

Fans gush over Naira Marley's twin daughters doing Unavailable challenge. Photos: @nairamarley, @notjustok

See the video below:

Netizens react to cute video of Naira Marley’s daughters doing Unavailable dance challenge

Shortly after the video of Naira Marley’s twin daughters dancing was posted online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

ellamine_bae:

“Beautiful Kids❤️”

_iamkingrs_5554:

“See teeth like papa own wowo”

hamzy930:

“Okay ”

qu_honey:

“The comment They are kids and still growing what is wrong with y’all”

ola_pwesh007:

“See their teeth ”

isyahboyluckesh:

“Hmmm”

Video of Naira Marley sharing money to people outside his house trends

According to the teachings of Islam during Ramadan, Naira Marley showed the people around him kindness.

During a live session on Instagram, the singer stood outside his home with his people with a bundle of money in his hands.

A long line of young men stood before Naira Marley as he handed them naira notes after counting. Each beneficiary expressed gratitude to the singer; some even went as far as hailing him.

Tonto Dikeh to give out ‘sadaka’ to single Muslim mums and students during Ramadan

Top Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, made the news after she extended her generosity to her Muslim fans during the holy month of Ramadan.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star explained that she wanted to give out ‘saraka’ (alms) and sow a seed to help Muslims during the fasting period.

Tonto also added that she planned to give out some money to 10 single Muslim mothers and 10 students. She told them to drop their account details.

