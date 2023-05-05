Big Brother Naija continues to occupy an essential space in discussions around entertainment and celebrity lifestyle

Legit.ng conducted one of its viral online polls where netizens were asked to pick their favourite housemate from the winners of the last four seasons

The season 5 lockdown season winner, Laycon, emerged with the highest votes, beating his contenders with a very high percentage

The Big Brother Naija television programme has continued to be one of the most talked-about events in Nigerian pop culture.

Since its inception, the reality TV show has tried to keep up with its yearly seasons, where viewers choose who goes home with the grand prize.

Pictures of Laycon, Phyna Whitemoney and Mercy Eke Credit: @itslaycon, @phynaunsual, @whitemoney, @mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The poll saw Laycon, winner of BBNaija season 5, bag the highest votes with 51.8%, Phyna took the second spot with 19.4%, Mercy Eke came in third with 18.7 votes, and White Money with 10.1% votes.

See how they voted below

Source: Legit.ng