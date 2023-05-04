Veteran artists Tony Tetuila and Eedris Abdulkareem recently linked up at Adx's Artquake's birthday

In a video Adx shared, the trio could be seen having a good time in a club while the hype man was heard vibing to Davido's Unavailable

The sweet video trending online brought back sweet memories for some netizens who were happy to see the singers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian music legends Tony Tetuila, Eedris Abdulkareem and Adx of Artquake were recently seen together chilling and hanging out at a club.

The video, which was shared by Adx, who was celebrating his birthday, saw Tony and Eedris, who were formerly in the same band called Remedies, bonding well like old times.

Adx of Artquake marks birthday. Credit: @adxartquake.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tony Tetuila is popular for his hit song My Car, while Eedris Abdulkareem released hit songs like Mr Lecturer and Jagajaga.

Adx, on the other hand, was a member of the Artquake group that sang Alanta.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

illicit:

"Eedris was the most successful tho But one thing about this set is that, they never grew up."

ojeniyifad:

"Gone are the days when these guys dey reign like anything."

luckedesiri:

"Their problem jare..... Na who chop belledful dey go club..."

adonisteve:

"Omode meta nsere... Time flies."

throwback:

"This set of musicians put in so much work but only got money to buy jeans, timberland boots, and 2nd hand cars. The current set of musicians release 1 hit track and are already buying G-Wagon and a house in Lekki."

foxxydude:

"Nice that their beef don end."

mindlog:

"You don hit my car, oyinbo repete I say, you don bash my car, gbese repete ....I remember my elder brother buying that CD!"

Eedris Abdulkareem releases new song to appreciate wife

Eedris Abdulkareem trended on social media after a nice treat he rendered by releasing a new song dedicated to his wife, Sekinat Yetunde Abdulkareem.

The song went viral as netizens applauded the rapper for being a grateful husband.

Others also took time to commend Eedris' wife, Sekinat, as netizens hailed her for being a wonderful partner.

Reacting to the new song, a female fan wrote:

"I can share in your joy. I also did the same for my husband. And like my husband will always tell. He said I have given him a chance to live again."

Source: Legit.ng