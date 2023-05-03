Nigerian street artist, Candy Bleakz, recently took to social media to share a video from her time in her former hood

The singer, alongside BBNaija star Hermes, visited people in the area and donated food items

In her post, the singer emphasised the need to give back to society and wrapped the video with an encouraging word of advice

Candy Bleakz recently returned to her former hood to spend some time with the people and give back in her own little way.

Photos of Hermes. Credit: @iamcandybleakz

Source: Instagram

Joined by her dear friend, BBNaija star Hermes, the duo visited her childhood home and spent time with the people.

In some parts of the video, she is seen giving out foodstuff, visiting the elderly and dancing on the street with the kids.

Candy Bleakz who was born Akiode Blessing Maria, ended the video with words of encouragement for people struggling to make it in life.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Left home to feed home, went back to the hood to give back and be a child for an hour again….Keep it going and big thanks to my bro @hermesiyele for doing this with me."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng