DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai's bond has grown stronger since rapper AKA's untimely passing in February this year

The stars have been seen hanging out alongside DJ Zinhle and AKA's seven-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle recently stepped out to support Nadia Nakai after she was on the cover of a top magazine; pictures from the event have caused a stir online

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are proving that they are more than industry colleagues. The stars were both linked to the late rapper, AKA, who they both dated.

Fans have shared mixed reactions towards Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle's pictures. Image: @nadianakai and @djzinhle

Source: UGC

AKA's death saw the rapper's baby mama and ex-girlfriend DJ Zinhle and his girlfriend Nadia Nakia forming a strong bond.

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes support Nadia Nakai at her Previdar magazine cover soirée

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai have been giving each other some much-needed support since Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' untimely passing in February.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The stars have been pictured hanging out together on different occasions, and fans love that there is no bad blood between them.

Zinhle recently stepped out with Kairo to attend Nadia's Previdar magazine cover event.

Taking to Instagram, the More Drug rapper shared snaps from the soireé and thanked everyone for attending. She wrote:

"Thank you so much to everyone that came to my @previdar cover soirée last night. Had the best time and really felt the love ❤️. Thank you to @chivasregalsa and @zioux_jhb for making my night extra special.

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle's stunning pictures spark reactions about AKA's type

Pictures of DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai hanging out together got the streets buzzing.

Fans loved that the two stars were supporting each other. Reacting to a picture posted by @SAHHExperts on Twitter, people also said Zinhle and Nadia look alike.

@tshwa_nelo said:

"For a second there I couldn't see which one was Nadia."

@Twin_Segowa added:

"The way these two post pictures together, ingathi they were in a sthembu with Kiernan. But its all love."

@UncleKay23 noted:

"Bro had good taste in women. He is just like me fr."

Nadia Nakai And DJ Zinhle spend time with the Forbes family

South African rapper Nadia Nakai and house producer, DJ Zinhle took time out to spend with the family of slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Taking to social media, the media personalities posted photos of their day with the Forbes family, including AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo.

Nakai, the deceased's girlfriend, posted pictures of the families' day out alongside AKA's parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes.

Source: Briefly.co.za