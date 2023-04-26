The daughter of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was seen in a video singing her father's song and acting like him

Catherine Jidula Satekla sang the award-winning dancehall star's song Far Away and moved her hands and body like an artiste

Ghanaians have applauded her for her talent and reacted to the resemblance between her and her father

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has wowed her fans with a video showing her singing one of her father's popular songs word for word.

Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula Photo credit: @jidulaxii

Source: UGC

The grown-looking girl, who has been captured in many videos singing and dancing to her father's song with her brother Janam Joachim Satekla, was seen acting like her award-winning father in the video.

Jidula sang Stonebwoy's song Far Away, which has been trending for some time. The most surprising and wholesome part of the video was when Jidula was able to memorise the entire lyrics of the song and sang it in Patois as her father did.

Stonebwoy's fans reacted to the video and applauded the young girl for her talent and the fact that she had her father's musical talent in her DNA. She even wore her father's Bhim merchandise to complete her short music and dance show.

Watch the video of Jidula singing her father's song below:

Fans react to video of Stonebwoy's daughter singing his song

Several Ghanaians who saw the video praised Jidula and showed love towards her in the comment section.

millodur commented:

Eiiiiii Bhimnation princess ❤️

obiriwaaa commented:

Is the mother daughter resemblance for me

amponsah4445 commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my princess

Far Away by Stonebwoy

Source: YEN.com.gh