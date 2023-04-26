Shatta Wale, in a hilarious tweet, responded to a boxing match challenge thrown at him by rapper Sarkodie

The dancehall star said he was interested in the match-up and expressed confidence in beating Sarkodie easily

He added that a $2 million cash price should be made available to the winner of the bout

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has responded to a boxing match challenge thrown at him by rapper Sarkodie. The challenge, issued earlier by Sarkodie at a boxing event where he was asked about his boxing skills, has gained significant attention from fans of both artists.

Shatta Wale jumping in the air (Left), Sarkodie with a frown on his face (Right) Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Sarkodie

Source: UGC

In a tweet, Shatta Wale expressed his interest in the match-up and stated his confidence in beating Sarkodie easily. He even went on to joke that he would beat him like his own child. The dancehall star did not stop there, demanding that a cash prize of $2 million be made available to the winner of the bout.

The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am I'm down but make them put $2million as winning price ..If they make ready with the money make them call me !! He tweeted.

The proposed boxing match has garnered significant attention from fans of both artists, with many expressing excitement at the prospect of seeing their favourite musicians go head-to-head in the ring. However, it remains to be seen whether Sarkodie will act on the challenge and make the match happen.

Shatta Wale is known for his larger-than-life-personality and fearless attitude, and if the match does end up happening, it promises to be a spectacle unlike any other.

Shatta Wale sparks funny reactions

emil_asigbey commented:

Business minded Guy❤️ This one of they beat you koraa Ibi the money wey Dey hia…..appearance fee go pay bills

PrinzSarkCess wrote:

One way of running away from a boxing match of dis nature is by quoting unrealistic amount as price money like Nii jst did! Baako suro!

have you forgotten Sarkodie has been going to gym all year round? You're definitely not ready for this bout'

Shatta Wale speaks on Ghana music industry

The massive growth in the Nigerian music industry stunned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, who cried out for help in regard to his career.

Shatta Wale, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, described the Ghanaian music industry as a disgrace, adding that the citizens don't take action.

He wrote:

“Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian Fans, promoters, etc and ask for help."

Source: YEN.com.gh