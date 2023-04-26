Ace Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy trends online after a philanthropic act he showed towards a man that sought his help

The man had taken to Twitter to ask Don Jazzy for 200k to complete his final year project production at the University of Uyo and also to pay his tuition fees

Some days after the young man had sought Don Jazzy's help, the Mavin boss responded and noted that he had sent him 500k

Veteran Nigerian music executive and record label boss Don Jazzy has yet again shown his innate love and desires always to help others.

Don Baba J trended online after he took to Twitter to respond to a final-year student of the University of Uyo that sought his financial support to complete a project production he was working on.

Veteran music producer Don Jazzy trends online after gifting a man who asked for 200k on Twitter 500k. Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

And also to pay his tuition fees. The young man had noted that he needed 200k to sort his needs.

However, Don Jazzy took it a notch higher and sent the man 500k. This response has stirred reactions online as netizens hailed Baba J while commending his capacity to help others without seeking public validation or gratification.

See the exchange between Don Jazzy and the tweep he helped:

See how netizens reacted after Don Jazzy gave a man 500k online

@AkerelePhebe:

"Imagine waking up to this huge alerts congratulations."

@folahkeh:

"Your act of kindness knows no bound sir. May God bless you more abundantly."

@iamebubejay:

"Baba J sends 500k without screenshots or clout-chasing, but Iyanya dey use hin own status collect people GF."

@Deribb:

"Omo Donjazzy get doings oh, but I never chop inside."

@Tope_Joel2:

"Nice one boss I know say one day you will give me my own money ."

@pelumizpage:

"How did u send money to someone that didn’t post his acct?! did u guys have a private conversation and u come to tell us u have send him money?? Beside he could be someone u know so after this claims he will send u the money back.. we’ve seen it b4."

@engr_apdul:

Oga DONJAZZY, is the best person i ever see, you're a good man sir, may almighty continue to bless your journey and promote you to the higher level. Fabulous

Sick man prays for Don Jazzy as music boss donates N1.2m for surgery after daughter begged for funds online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the sick man Don Jazzy helped with the balance of N1.2 million for his surgery, has come back to thank the music producer on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady, @Hillbaby4, the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

In the video, @Hillbaby4's dad called out to Don Jazzy and prayed earnestly that God would reward and always come through for him.

Source: Legit.ng