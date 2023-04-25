Zlatan Ibile's son Shiloh is a polite little boy, and a recent video shared by the singer got netizens melting

Zlatan slept on his son's bed, and Shiloh decided to politely kick him off the bed by telling him to get to his wife's bed

In his cute accent that sparked reactions, Shiloh also told the singer that he was too big for his little bed

Singer Zlatan Ibile recently shared a video of an encounter with his son, Shiloh, and netizens couldn't help but gush over the clip.

In the video, Zlatan, behind the camera, slept on his son's bed, and Shiloh politely ordered him to get off.

Singer Zlatan shares video as son kicks him off his bed Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The singer asked where he would lie instead, and his son told him to go sleep on mummy's bed.

In his cute American accent, Shiloh also pointed out that his dad was too big for his little bed and yelled at him to get off.

The singer captioned the adorable video with:

"NO DADDY YOU ARE TOO BIG "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

ace_tlg:

“Daddy get awwwffff!!” Hear as accent sweet for Shiloh mouth."

davido:

" too cute."

emaxlilceo:

"Awwww knowing fully well where you come from, I had goosebumps to see your son speak in this accent ☺️"

poco_lee:

"Daddy is an Agbaya "

papaya_ex:

"He’s so cute ❤️my baby."

classic_____labake:

"Lmao if my kids can’t speak nice accent like this then why am I working?"

fineboyokola:

"Money good! See as this one dey speak American English inside Nigeria ‍♂️"

officialguchi:

" you too big."

mclioon1:

"See child the rest na pikin "

donifeskiofficial:

"So polite “I want to have my bed, please”

officialmayorspeaks:

"Daddy get off, you are too big, "

mhz_kaydee_:

"With politeness, he said pls daddy I want to sleep good thing to educate our children on how to make use of their magic words."

Zlatan Ibile celebrates lookalike son on 3rd birthday

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile’s son, Shiloh, clocked three to the joy of fans.

The young boy turned a new age on March 29, 2023, and his music star father took to social media to celebrate him in a special way.

Zlatan Ibile posted a series of photos of himself, his baby mama, and their son on his big day.

Source: Legit.ng