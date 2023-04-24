Highly respected Nigerian singer Wizkid sparked reactions online with a recent picture of him and his children

The Made in Lagos singer flaunted the faces of his four handsome sons as he tattooed them on both his legs

The singer’s new tattoo circulated the internet, with many gleeful over the singer’s expression of paternal love

Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid sparked reactions online with his newly acquired tattoos.

The More Love, Less Ego crooner was spotted recently sporting his four sons’ faces on both legs.

Wizkid tattoos his sons on his leg Credit: @wizkid, @tooxclusive

Source: Instagram

The tattoos were beautifully and neatly drawn on the singer’s calf.

See the post below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Internet users react to Wizkid's new tattoos

ma_kana_ki_:

"See as human being fresh ❤️."

entertainment_engine41:

"Is that joker on the other leg."

iambenwarz:

"Inspired by the King Davido."

samsonmatthew91:

"copy copy him won due like davido ."

help_skip:

"Such a loving father❤️."

Davido confirms cordial relationship with Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido confirmed that he has been in talks with his colleague, Wizkid, regarding a collaboration and joint tour.

The singer noted that he cannot give an exact date but he teasingly urged fans to look forward to something by 2024

The 30BG crooner went on to reveal that Wizkid takes the time to check on his well-being every week.

Wizkid and Davido's tour vs Others: Fans pick favourite joint tour they would attend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was a big shock on social media when Wizkid revealed he would go on a joint tour with Davido, who many perceived as his arch-rival in the music industry.

The news about the joint tour has stirred different reactions from Davido's 30 BG fans and Wizkid FC, who are famous for repeatedly dragging each other on social media over the two music stars.

As Nigerians await more details about the joint tour, we organized a poll listing the joint tours of other rival celebrities fans would be willing to attend if they could pick just one.

American superstar Alicia Keys displays intense willingness to work with Wizkid

Alicia Keys caught the attention of Nigerians once more with her desire to work with one of their finest musicians.

The American pop diva and songwriter reacted to a social media user who tagged her in a post, demanding to know when she was going to work with Wizkid finally.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the songstress had once expressed her innate desire to work with Wizkid during a podcast interview.

Source: Legit.ng