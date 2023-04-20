Elon Musk's son X AE A-XII who he shares with Grimes was spotted in a rare outing as he played on his father's laps

The moment was adorable as netizens got to see the fatherly side of the Twitter CEO as he played with his son

This served proof that the father-son duo was unstoppable as the two-year-old seemed to be his father's wingman

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has shared an adorable moment with his son that the internet can't get enough of.

Elon Musk and his son X AE A-XII spending some quality time together. Photo: Mega, Getty Images.

Elon Musk's son a star!

According to PAGE SIX, X AE A-XII, the 2-year-old child of the Twitter CEO and singer Grimes, joined him on stage during a Tuesday, April 18 event at Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel.

Musk gave a glimpse into his tender relationship with his 2-year-old son while speaking on stage at the MMA Global POSSIBLE Conference.

The young child, who was snacking and sitting on his father's lap during the panel discussion at the conference, looked adorable in a gray shirt, black slacks, and matching sneakers.

Musk played with the young child in front of the audience, to the astonishment of the crowd.

It serves as another evidence that X is already Elon's right-hand guy. Following Elon's December visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, according to E News.

At the time, Elon took to Twitter with a couple of snaps from the trip, including one of X's access card to Elon's office with the words, "And with his Twitter badge."

