Popular reality TV star Bonang Matheba was spotted casually shopping at Clicks with a mystery man

Fans were surprised to see Bonang shopping at the store, and some speculated about who the mystery man accompanying her might be

Comments on social media ranged from admiration for Bonang Matheba's success and confidence to speculation about her relationship status and the nationality of the mystery man

Bonang was seen shopping with a mystery man at Clicks. Images: @bonang_m

A video of media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba casually shopping at Clicks with a mystery man had social media buzzing.

Bonang seen shopping at Clicks

Miss Matheba is known to be one of the biggest stars in Africa. When she is not running her alcohol brand, House of BNG, she can be seen on television screens all over Mzansi.

Or if you are lucky enough, like one social media fan, you can spot her at your local Clicks store. And possibly even take a video.

The video posted by @Riccardo_Elle shows Queen B looking like luxury while perusing through the aisles. The video was captioned:

"Bonang casually shopping at Clicks while looking like a million dollar."

Fans react to video of Bonang and mystery man

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to react as you would have it. Some could not believe that B was out strolling casually at Clicks, while others wondered who was the mystery gent.

One user, @zooloeman, commented:

"So its Woolworths & Clicks then. Okay."

@_mfundow posted:

"I’ve always wondered how celebrities do their shopping."

@IntensionMr said:

"Must she shop in Mars or Jupiter babe?"

@thatorula tweeted:

"Is that a Nigerian boyfriend?"

@ANELISA_VILLE tweeted:

"I'm sure she's paying with FNB eBucks."

@BolediThakane reacted with:

"SAn ladies with Nigerian men."

@CherzaKekana said:

"One thing about Queen B, she knows her worth because she’s a hard working woman ❤️did she confirm the guy is Nigerian or jealousy decided to label this man?"

