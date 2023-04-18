Nigerian musician Chinedu Okolie, better known as Flavour, celebrated the birthday of his adopted son Semah Weifur

The visually impaired young man clocked a new age on Thursday, April 17, as Flavour and his three beautiful daughters made his day

The Afro-Highlife singer took to social media to share a montage of what went down on the young champ’s birthday

It was a behold on the timeline as Nigerian Afro-highlife singer Flavour marked the birthday of his adopted-blind son Semah Weifur in lavishness.

The singer took to social media to share a montage of how Semah’s special day was grand and opulent.

Flavour and three daughters celebrates adopted son Semah's birthday Credit: @flavour @semahgweiifur

From visiting the youngster earlier that day to having a bash in an extravagant restaurant.

Flavour took to his caption to pray for the young champ while reaffirming his fatherly affection; he wrote:

"Happy Birthday Son ❤️, More Life and God’s blessings!

Watch flavour's video below

Reactions to Semah's birthday

amyskitchenandtreats:

"This video made my entire day father and son and kid sisters with sooo much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

splendstar:

"Flavorrrrrrchukwu❤️....... God bless you man. These are the kind of things that force Gods blessings on human..... you will walk and never Stumble ijele. Happy birthday to your son."

anderingher6:

"Pure love, be this."

