Celebrities

“This Made My Day”: Sweet Video As Flavour and 3 Daughters Celebrate Adopted Blind Son’s Birthday in Luxury

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian musician Chinedu Okolie, better known as Flavour, celebrated the birthday of his adopted son Semah Weifur
  • The visually impaired young man clocked a new age on Thursday, April 17, as Flavour and his three beautiful daughters made his day
  • The Afro-Highlife singer took to social media to share a montage of what went down on the young champ’s birthday

It was a behold on the timeline as Nigerian Afro-highlife singer Flavour marked the birthday of his adopted-blind son Semah Weifur in lavishness.

The singer took to social media to share a montage of how Semah’s special day was grand and opulent.

Flavour and Semah, Flavour and Semah, Flavour and Semah with three daughters
Flavour and three daughters celebrates adopted son Semah's birthday Credit: @flavour @semahgweiifur
Source: Instagram

From visiting the youngster earlier that day to having a bash in an extravagant restaurant.

Flavour took to his caption to pray for the young champ while reaffirming his fatherly affection; he wrote:

"Happy Birthday Son ❤️, More Life and God’s blessings!

Watch flavour's video below

Reactions to Semah's birthday

amyskitchenandtreats:

"This video made my entire day father and son and kid sisters with sooo much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

splendstar:

"Flavorrrrrrchukwu❤️....... God bless you man. These are the kind of things that force Gods blessings on human..... you will walk and never Stumble ijele. Happy birthday to your son."
anderingher6:
"Pure love, be this."

Source: Legit.ng

