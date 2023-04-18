“This Made My Day”: Sweet Video As Flavour and 3 Daughters Celebrate Adopted Blind Son’s Birthday in Luxury
- Nigerian musician Chinedu Okolie, better known as Flavour, celebrated the birthday of his adopted son Semah Weifur
- The visually impaired young man clocked a new age on Thursday, April 17, as Flavour and his three beautiful daughters made his day
- The Afro-Highlife singer took to social media to share a montage of what went down on the young champ’s birthday
It was a behold on the timeline as Nigerian Afro-highlife singer Flavour marked the birthday of his adopted-blind son Semah Weifur in lavishness.
The singer took to social media to share a montage of how Semah’s special day was grand and opulent.
From visiting the youngster earlier that day to having a bash in an extravagant restaurant.
Flavour took to his caption to pray for the young champ while reaffirming his fatherly affection; he wrote:
"Happy Birthday Son ❤️, More Life and God’s blessings!
Watch flavour's video below
Reactions to Semah's birthday
amyskitchenandtreats:
"This video made my entire day father and son and kid sisters with sooo much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
splendstar:
"Flavorrrrrrchukwu❤️....... God bless you man. These are the kind of things that force Gods blessings on human..... you will walk and never Stumble ijele. Happy birthday to your son."
anderingher6:
"Pure love, be this."
