A controversial tweet surfaced on American Twitter stating that not a single person in a picture that included Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, among others, was funny

South African comedy fans came to the defence of Trevor Noah, with many stating that his early material hit differently

Fans mentioned Trevor Noah's ability to perform in various countries, including African third-world countries, and rewrite his shows to tailor them to the local culture

South African comedian Trevor Noah has had Mzansi laughing for what seems like ages. His perfect blend of whacky and witty has carved him a place in comedy as one of Africa's greatest prospects, at least in Southy.

Trevor Noah's comedy is in question. Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: UGC

American Twitter think Trevor is not funny

American Twitter, however, would argue otherwise. In a recent post, one user posted what would quickly become a controversial take.

@EndWokeness posted a picture of Trevor alongside prominent late-night show comedians such as Stephen Colbert of The Colbert Report, Seth Meyers of Saturday Night Live fame, James Corden, and Jimmy Fallon, among others.

The tweet was captioned:

"Not a single person in this picture has ever made anyone genuinely laugh"

South Africans come to the comedian's defence

South African comedy fans quickly came to the defence of the former Daily Show host.

Check out the reactions below:

@SERDARAYYILDIZ said:

"If you didn't laugh at these, I'm very curious about what you're laughing at and your sense of humour?"

@chihera199x commented:

"Was #TrevorNoah cancelled for some reason I don’t know because why are people lying on his name???"

@mozcreature said;

"Nah, I disagree, have you watched early Trevor Noah’s material?! As an African it hits DIFFERENT! The rest sure I can agree but don’t do Trevor like that"

@MalcomEhx tweeted:

"Nah Trevor Noah is a genius. Saw this dude when I was in University doing local ghetto circuit with Township Jokes, Goes to England and Australia and kills it. Goes to African 3rd world countries and rewrites a whole show after the 1st night to Taylor make it for THAT culture …"

@torreylfc said:

"Trevor held my sanity together during the pandemic"

Zaidah02083290 said:

"Dont speak on South African's behalf,Trevor Noah not funny,probably never saw The Daywalker(my intro 2 his comic genious as 1 of the best interlectual storytellers)or all his other shows,the man is at his best when using his own material,xpand ur horizon ¬ come with sh... post

Source: Briefly.co.za