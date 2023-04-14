Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, revealed that he has about 700 wigs worth millions of naira

He revealed this during his appearance as a guest on the recent edition of TokeMoments, the Toke Makinwa-hosted audiovisual podcast

Bobrisky also mentioned that he spends over 40 million naira on his jewellery, depending on the occasion he needs to attend

The popular Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, best known as Bobrisky, has made a shocking revelation about his fashion sense.

The media figure announced it on the Toke Makinwa-hosted programme Toke Moments. He mentioned his fondness for wigs and Jewish clothing.

Pictures of Bobrisky credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky claimed that he could not quantify the number of wigs he possesses. But Toke Makinwa got him to make an estimation, and he admitted that he has more than 700 wigs at home.

Bobrisky mentioned that he spends more than 40 million naira on changing his jewellery every six months, whenever he gets tired. "I love jewellery a lot," he declared.

Watch his interview below

Internet users react

useful_herbs:

"Take with a pinch of salt if you haven’t seen them and counted to be sure they’re 700 ✌."

dami_lola22:

"Toke is the real MVP. Tori, how she managed to keep a straight face and not laugh is beyond me."

paramountkomedy:

"Make we talk true , bob dey use hair."

linda_chioma1:

"Bobrisky is really a brand cause other celebs have Been on this toke moments and none made rave like this in minutes so whether good or bad he is a brand for sure ."

misshembe:

"You have enough hair to cater to Solomon’s 700 wives rich kid ."

supercarsofnigeria:

"Baba werey ni Toke, she just dey say "hmmmm, hmmmm" ."

ltshtnn:

"Bob na better content."

derickrose28:

"He said Hair is what makes woman beautiful,idris are you a woman ."

