Actor and musician Jamie Foxx was hospitalised with a medical complication, according to an update from his daughter Corinne Foxx

Martin Lawrence expressed his love and support for Foxx on Twitter, lifting him up in prayer and sending him blessings

Many other celebrities, including Kerry Washington, have also sent their well wishes to Foxx

Martin Lawrence sends Jamie Foxx his support. Images: @realmartymar

Source: UGC

Veteran actor and comedian Martin Lawrence shared a heartfelt message of support to fellow entertainer Jamie Foxx. The Ray actor had a medical emergency earlier this week.

Jamie Foxx hospitalised with medical complication

TMZ reported actor Jamie Foxx had been hospitalised with a medical complication on Wednesday. The singer's daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram to issue an update on her father's health.

The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

Messages of support poured in for Jamie and his family during this difficult time. Many celebrities, including comedy superstar Marty Mar, wished the star a speedy recovery.

Martin Lawrence and Kerry Washington send well wishes

Taking to Twitter, Lawrence shared his love with Foxx, saying:

"My family and I are lifting you up in prayer. Much love and many blessings my brotha @iamjamiefoxx"

According to the DailyMail, actress Kerry Washington also wished Foxx well. Taking to Instagram, the award-winning actress sent her thoughts and prayers to the Django star.

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx discloses star suffered medical complication, currently recovering

Legit.ng reported Corinne's update on her father's health.

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne revealed that her father experienced a medical complication but is now recovering well.

Corinne stated her dad, Jamie, is doing great, and the medical attention was from a minor situation.

Shortly after her post went up on her official social media page, a number of the actor's fans and celebrity colleagues showed their concern and expressed their well-wishes.

Source: Briefly.co.za