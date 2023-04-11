Nigerian music journalist Joey Akan took to social media to call the attention of the public to how Carter Efe made it with his Machala hit

The Afrobeats Intelligence host revealed that Carter Efe used streaming farms to push his Machala song to the top

However, Joe Akan further noted that the feud that transpired between the online creator and his colleague at the time Machala was released was all a sham

Nigerian music journalist and podcaster Joey Akan sparked some heated reactions around the entertainment industry with a recent revelation he made.

The Afrobeats Intelligence host disclosed that the popular skit maker Carter Efe used streaming farms to push his viral hit track Machala to the number one spot on streaming platforms.

Pictures of Carter Efe and Joey Akan Credit: @caerterefe, @joeyakan

Source: Instagram

The podcaster, however, mentioned that the viral feud that happened between Carter Efe and the young artist he featured on the song Berri Tiga was a sham to deceive the public into not noticing that he had been caught off guard by the streaming platforms.

See Joey Akan’s post below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Joey Akan accuses skit maker Carter Efe of using Streaming farm on Machala hit Credit: @joeyakan

Source: Twitter

Carter Efe begs Davido for a verse on his newly released song Oluchi

Nigerian skit maker-turned-singer Carter Efe gathered reactions with his newly released song as he tagged Davido for a feature.

The controversial internet personality took to Twitter to boldly demand a verse from the country’s notable Afrobeats star.

Carter Efe, in his statement on Twitter, tagged his senior colleague’s official Twitter handle to beg him for a verse, which left netizens with a lot to say.

Carter Efe Begs Don Jazzy to do a remix on Rema’s latest banger

Nigerian online comedian-turned-singer Carter Efe took his fans and followers by surprise with his recent demand from Don Jazzy.

The musician was seen grooving to Rema’s latest hit track when he couldn’t resist the urge to send a plea to Don Jazzy.

Carter Efe went on to appeal to Don Jazzy to let him do a feature on Rema’s viral Holiday jam.

Carter Efe brags as he buys Benz Nigerian skit maker

Carter Efe, who went viral after he released a song dubbed Machala as a tribute to music star Wizkid, recently took possession of a new Benz ride.

Carter Efe took to his Instagram account to share a video of the new car as he spoke of God’s goodness.

The comedian and singer enthusiastically danced in the video with only a towel around his waist.

Source: Legit.ng