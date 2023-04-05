A video clip shared online by ace Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal during a recent visit to the mansion of Benue State-born billionaire Mohammed Adah has sparked reactions online

The luxurious interior decor of the billionaire's mansion was the talking point of the clips shared on Zubby's page

Some netizens reacted to the video, saying the interior designer designed the house thinking an Igboman owned the villa because of its high-end expensive gold design

Ace Anambra, state-born actor Zubby Micheal has sparked reactions online with a video clip he shared after his recent visit to the mansion of real estate billionaire Mohammed Adah.

After the video clip went viral online, Nigerians couldn't help but react to the luxurious look of the billionaire's mansion. The interior decoration of Mohammed Adah's living room was the talking point of many netizens that responded to the clip.

Ace Nigerian actor Zubby trends after a video of him visiting billionaire Mohammed Adah at his impressive mansion went viral. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal/@king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

However, some of the conversations wrongly categorised the billionaire as an Igboman. In contrast, Mohammed Adah is from Benue State.

See Zubby Micheal's video that sparked reactions online:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Here are some of the responses that Zubby Micheal's video stirred online

@cleode_blessed:

"This decor just said TELL ME YOU ARE AN IGBO MAN WITHOUT SAYING YOU ARE AN IGBO MAN."

@ot_snow's profile picture:

"I refuse to be poor in this life lord all I ask for is strength and long life amen."

@sweetest_rolly:

"This one do pass some people oh God abeg oh, I refuse to be poor oh."

@_obatrekking:

"No be everybody Dey born with silver spoon take it or leave it destiny are not equal once you are big you are big abeg."

@noahmadethis_:

"Sir I want to build this kind of your house too."

@joohnigwe:

"@zubbymichael for you to meet @king_mo_adah you are made for life, king Mo has got the Midas's touch, whatever he touches turns to gold. Congratulations to you."

@chuck_sfranklin:

"Luxury lifestyle."

@therealmiminass:

"I will never be poor in my life."

@toprichie100:

"Ochacho money go choke you."

@oliverisaac67:

"This is paradise."

Fans react to video of Zubby Micheal at the site of his new mansion under construction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nollywood star Zubby Micheal recently got people talking online after a video of him at a construction site which appears to be a new real estate project he was investing in went viral.

The video stirred reactions online as netizens, both Zubby's fans and other celebrities, hailed the movie star as they congratulated him on the new real estate feat he was undertaking.

Construction workers were seen on-site of the project as Zubby stood and watched as work went on.

Source: Legit.ng