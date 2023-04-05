Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently trended online over his reaction after an encounter with a magician

In a video making the rounds, the music star was seen in a jewelry shop with the magician who surprised him by correctly guessing his thoughts

After Davido saw what the magician did, he screamed in surprise and nearly ran out of the shop as he tried to process what had happened

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has raised funny comments from fans after his encounter with a magician, Alex Voz.

In a video posted on @bennythejeweler’s story and spotted by Legit.ng, the music star was seen in a jewelry shop when he met the magician, Voz.

Voz had written down something on a small board before he asked Davido to mention where he was taking his wife, Chioma.

Davido's funny reaction after encounter with magician trends. Photos: @bennydajeweler, @davidodailyshow

Source: Instagram

Davido revealed his answer to be South Africa and the magician finally unveiled what he had written on the board. Interestingly, what he wrote correlated with the music star’s response.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After Davido saw the magician’s answer, the music star screamed in shock and proceeded to run towards the entrance of the shop as he expressed his surprise.

See the video below:

Davido’s fans react to singer’s encounter with magician

Preciiousofficial:

“Na juju be this o.”

Charlzy_rexton:

“Abeg make he tell us about naija future; whether na to dey pack our loads dey run be the next... because di future here non clear.”

purelymide:

“Where e dey run go.”

Stunnauno:

“ I expected David’s reaction .”

who.s_b_nelly':

“Abeg make em tell us Nigeria future .”

thelma_adabekee:

“Juju come see the real juju .”

prezronald627:

“This dude knows Davido’s pin.”

superstar_lomz:

“Nah juju .”

Heartwarming video of market women doing Davido's Unavailable challenge

Davido’s Unavailable dance challenge was recently recreated by a group of market women.

A content creator on Instagram, @officialstarter_, shared a video of himself with the market women dancing on his page.

In the clip, the group of women were seen rocking black sunshades as they sat in an orderly manner while replicating Davido’s dance moves for the Unavailable challenge.

Source: Legit.ng