A young lady identified on social media as Emily, recently saw one of her vidos go viral due to her facial features

According to comments under the post, she shares a striking resemblance with Chioma Rowland

This comes shortly after another video a video of a little boy who look a lot like the late baby Ifeanyi, went viral online

Following the release of Davido's latest album, Timeless, there have been some interesting videos regarding OBO's family online.

Legit.ng earlier reported on how a video of a toddler who shares a striking resemblance with the late singer's son stirred reactions.

Shortly after, a video of a young lady who looks a lot like Chioma Rowland - Davido's wife and Ifeanyi's mother - surfaced online.

Photos of Chioma and her lookalike, Emily. Credit: @emily_mozu, @thechefchi

Source: Getty Images

In the video, the lady identified as Emily is seen vibing to Davido's No Competition on the Timless album - a song which is dedicated to Chioma.

Check out the video below:

Social media react to video of Chioma Rowland's lookalike

