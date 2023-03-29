Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of Psquare, has shared a lovely video of him and football star Victor Osimhen

In the short clip, the two Nigerian celebrities could be seen having a chit-chat as Osimhen signed an autograph on a jersey Peter presented

The video stirred exciting reactions from lovers and fans of the two stars as some netizens prayed against poverty

Music star Peter Okoye of Psquare, also known as Mr P, recently hosted football star Victor Osimhen at his mansion.

In a short clip, he shared on his Instagram page, Peter was seen alongside the Napoli football star as they stepped into the singer’s house.

Peter Okoye describes Victor Osimhen as the world's best.

A clip showed the moment Peter presented a football jersey to Osimhen to sign his autograph.

The singer, who was super excited to have Osimhen at his house, also introduced him to his son Cameron Okoye, who is also a footballer.

Sharing the video, Mr P wrote:

“About last night with our very own World Best @victorosimhen9."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Peter Okoye hosts Victor Osimhen

See some of the reactions below:

japero_dio:

"But this osimhen singlet belike 250 naira singlet."

kelvinyoungson:

"This victor of a guy is just cool and friendly ❤️..big love."

joyynnamani:

"For this life ehh,just get money."

charlesjr__10:

"Abeg nor convince to join chelsea oo..na Man U e Dey go."

oluwasegun_mayweather:

"Tell ham make he come Chelsea o abeg."

iampatrickdominic:

"I will never be broke in this life❤️."

fabulousprince:

"He will not come to Chelsea ."

iamoshe:

"I swear Victor body don full with MARTEL Baba dey stagger ."

james_atumaa:

"Big man they find him fellow big man go house while we the poor they find our self go beer parlor for mama Nkechi....this life ehh I most to make am."

Peter Okoye shares pictures of him at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge

Mr P caused a buzz online after he shared a picture of him and his son Cameron Okoye at Stamford Bridge in the UK.

The singer, who also shared a video of him taking a shot with Chelsea’s star Joao Felix, appeared to have watched the Blues' match against Everton, which took place on Saturday, March 18, the same date the governorship elections took place in Nigeria.

Someone said:

"With all the noise for LP, u didn’t wait to cast a vote."

