A video of Usher serenading a female fan and feeding her strawberries in front of a live audience is doing the rounds online

The legendary R&B singer from the US sang his classic hit There Goes My Baby for the lucky lady while others filmed the sweet moment

Reacting to the video, other ladies shared that they would have passed out if the superstar was performing for them

Usher sent his fans into a frenzy with a fire performance recently. The US singer serenaded one of his female fans who bought a front-row ticket to his show.

Usher serenaded a female fan live on stage. Image: @usher

Video of Usher serenading a female fan trends

The R&B singer sang his classic There Goes My Baby to the lady while feeding her strawberries in front of other screaming concert-goers. The video of the sizzling moment trended on Twitter.

Other people at the show took out their cameras and filmed the whole thing. The young woman kept her cool while the heart-throb sang beautifully for her.

Netizens react to Usher's video

Many women took to the microblogging app and wished Usher was performing for them. Some hilariously said they would have passed out if they were the lucky lady.

@T_Dubbs42 commented:

"Would have left there pregnant, I tell ya."

@queenxsammy1 wrote:

"When he grabbed her hand while she was feeding him the strawberry."

@NiceyHustle said:

"By the time the second strawberry appeared, they would’ve been calling the medic."

@SuCkMyTw3eT commented:

"That was an experience for her. Amazing!!"

@grlwhoyoutellin wrote:

"I am screaming!!!!! I would be the one screaming the lyrics and everybody can hear me in the mic!!"

@JayEllis___ said:

"I love me some Usher and I would have for sure passed out. I would have ate my strawberry first though."

