Security at Rihanna's home recently detained a man who trespassed into her home with the intention of proposing to her

The expectant musical star's security called law enforcement officers, who placed the man in custody

The invasion by the man, who was clad in a red hoodie, is reported not to be his first time showing up at Rihanna's house

Days after the foiled proposal attempt, an unidentified thug reportedly drove off Rihanna's driver's car

Award-winning musician Rihanna's driver's Audi car has reportedly been stolen from her lavish Beverly Hills home.

Rihanna's driver's Audi car was stolen outside the singer's home days after a stranger invaded the house. Photo: Laurent VU, Backgrid.

Driver left the car engine running

The daring criminal act comes days after police arrested a man who walked into the musician's property allegedly with the intention of proposing to her.

The driver's N17m million sedan was driven off by the unidentified thug after he left the engine running.

According to Daily Mail, the driver left the keys in the ignition and ran back to Rihanna's house.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Intruder invades Rihanna's property

On Friday, March 24, Legit.ng reported that a stranger showed up at Rihanna's house and caused a stir on social media.

According to TMZ, following a visit from a man who wanted to ask Rihanna for her hand in marriage, Rihanna's home became the focus of some major police activity.

According to law enforcement officials, the man from South Carolina arrived at Rihanna's house on Thursday, March 23, and was welcomed there nearly immediately by her security.

