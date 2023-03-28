Robert Sylvester Kelly was in September 2021, convicted of child exploitation and racketeering by a Brooklyn Court

Jurors reached a guilty verdict on all counts brought before the court despite faulting the prosecutors

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after decades of multiple allegations of abuse against minors

Jailed musician Robert Sylvester Kelly, alias R. Kelly, has been ordered to pay Heather Williams N1.8 billion.

R. Kelly has been ordered to pay one of his victims Heather Williams N1.8b after she won a legal suit against the singer.

Sony Music Royalty account

A judge ruled that Williams, who was one of the disgraced singer's victims in his numerous legal suits, gets access to the money from R. Kelly's Sony Music Royalty account.

According to BET, the woman is Kelly's first victim to get access to the singer's music royalties after a Supreme Court ruling in Illinois.

Williams and Midwest Commercial Funding, a property management company, which sued the fallen from grace musician for unpaid rent at a Chicago studio.

The musician's Sony account was valued at N690 million in 2020.

R. Kelly sentenced

R Kelly was been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after decades of allegations of abuse of minors.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly passed down the sentence after listening to statements from seven victims in Brooklyn federal court.

Jurors had found the musician guilty of racketeering and violating the Mann Act.

In 2021, after a six-week trial that included testimony from 45 witnesses in a Brooklyn courtroom, a jury found him guilty of racketeering

Power and fame

According to Daily Mail, one of R. Kelly's victims called out the R&B star in court for using his power and fame to groom children for his gratification.

Several of Kelly's victims, including some who testified at his trial last year, are delivering impact statements before he was sentenced.

A victim identified as Angela looked at the accused, calling him out for luring children with his celebrity status and money.

She said:

"With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness. You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification. Today we reclaim our names. We are no longer the preyed-upon individuals we once were. I pray that God reaches your soul."

R. Kelly's case emanated from accusations by nine women, and during the trial, at least 45 people were called in to testify against the singer.

