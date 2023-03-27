Mariah Carey is celebrating another trip around the sun, and the legendary singer's fans are showering her with praise and sweet tributes

The star's fans said they regard her as the greatest singer of all time and listed some of her hits on the timeline

Songs that have been named as some of social media users' all-time favourite hits include My All, Stay The Night, Never Too Far and Honey

Mariah Carey is undoubtedly one of the greatest female singers of all time. The star has been consistently dropping back-to-back hit songs and fire albums since arriving on the music scene many decades ago.

Mariah Carey's fans shower her with praise on her 54th birthday. Image: Getty Images.

Carey has shared the stage with industry heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Jay Z and Boyz II Men. The music sensation also has the most No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100. Talk about levels!

Mariah Carey's fans celebrate star's birthday in special way

With a career spanning decades, it's no surprise that Mariah Carey has millions of fans who love her. Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes for the legendary singer, who is celebrating her 54th birthday.

Fans noted that the mother of two didn't look a day over 40 and praised her for her impressive music catalogue.

Maria Carey's fans list their all-time fav songs and albums from star

Peeps reacted to a post shared by the popular Twitter page Pop Crave, asking the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer's fans to list their favourite Mariah Carey songs.

@flacita__48 said:

"My idol!!! I can’t possibly pick one, when Mariah has so many! But I will say that Vanishing is severely underrated, and it should’ve gone to #1 when she debuted."

@DECKSDIOR added:

"A legend, an icon, a trailblazer, a history maker, the greatest to ever do it! Bow down."

@BRYANosheaDANCE added:

"Chile, too many! My All, Stay The Night, Never Too Far, Honey."

