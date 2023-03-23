Ghanaian gospel singer Reverend Sarpong McAbraham has disclosed that he has never strayed from his wife in their 26 years of marriage

McAbraham, who also doubles as a preacher, claimed that throughout their union, his commitment to his Christian faith kept him from drifting

He said in an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM that he had avoided romantic encounters in the bedroom for 14 years before getting married

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Ghanaian preacher and gospel singer Reverend Sarpong McAbraham has disclosed that he has never cheated on his wife in their 26 years of marriage.

Before tying the knot, the musician claimed he abstained from bedroom relationships for 14 years.

Reverend McAbraham credits God for the strength to live for Him

In an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, Rev McAbraham asserted that this happened after he had a child before getting married to his significant other.

Rev Sarpong McAbraham reveals he's never cheated on his wife in their almost 26-year marriage. Photo credit: Hello FM.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pastor stated that after becoming a born-again Christian, God granted him the willpower to refrain from engaging in extramarital affairs.

He emphasised that his faith in Christ had kept him devoted to his wife for their over two decades of marriage.

Watch his statement below:

Ghanaian man who claims he has never cheated on his wife

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nana Kwasi Antwi Boesiako, a self-assured Ghanaian, said he has been true to his wife for all 12 years of their marriage.

In an interview, he revealed that he decided to stop meeting different women after marriage.

He claimed he decided to be a faithful partner because he wanted to be in good standing with God. Everyone who had any reservations about him was pushed to explain them.

Actor Majid Michel says he's never cheated on his wife or had a side chick

Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel in a report via Legit.ng claimed that he will never commit adultery nor have a side chick.

In an interview with Kantanka TV, he noted that even though he is known for playing 'bad boy' roles in movies, he has never cheated on his wife before.

He shared that he has no intention of having more than one wife. He jokingly cited Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie who was in the news for having another child with another woman outside his marriage and then taking the lady as his second wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh