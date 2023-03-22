Ghanaian actor known for his roles in Nollywood movies, Mawuli Gavor, has announced that he and his lovely wife are expecting

The news comes barely two months after he announced that they had tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony which blends both cultures

Ebuka, Real Warri Pikin, Juliet Ibrahim, and many of his celebrity friends from Ghana and Nigeria, as well as fans, have showered him with birthday wishes and congratulatory messages

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor and his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya Gavor, are expecting their first child.

He shared beautiful pictures of his gorgeous wife flaunting her baby bump as she looked stunning in outfits.

Many people celebrate Mawuli Gavor as they congratulate him on his bundle of joy

ebuka said:

Happy birthday bro! And big congratulations ❤️

realwarripikin said:

Awwwwww yay!!!!!! Happy birthdayyyyyyyyyy

abimbolacraig stated:

Super cute, happy birthday and congratulations

officialwaje remarked:

Awwwww big congratulations Dear, happy birthday Bro

officialosas said:

Awwww such beautiful news!!! Congratulations and happy birthday dear Mawuli!! More blessings upon blessings

sophiealakija commented:

Omgggg Happy Birthday dadddd

bentouitou said:

Too cute! Love the combo! happy birthday Maw!

Nancyisimeofficial:

"Screams! My Kweku is going to be a Daddyyyyy! Yayyy Big Congratulations to you and your Queen❤️ Have a happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead ❤️."

adesuaetomi:

"Screaming congratulations. Happy birthday Mawuli.❤️."

officialwaje:

"Awwwww big congratulations Dear, happy birthday Bro."

ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Awwwww best birthday ever!!! Congratulations and a happy birthday ."

lindaosifo:

"Awww double congratulations Mawuli and Happy Birthday to you.."

ajsarpong:

"Happy Birthday and the Biggest congratulations my Friend! God bless you plenty!! @mawuli_gavor

deyemitheactor:

Bruuuuuh…. Happy Birthday and congratulations to you and yours! ♥️♥️♥️

Mawuli Gavor's prewedding pics stir reactions

Many hearts were broken and quite a number of men heaved sighs of relief as a photographer shared pre-wedding photos of actor Mawuli Gavor, Legit.ng reported.

The Ghanaian actor and his Indian-Austrian girlfriend Remya got engaged in a sweet way ahead of their wedding.

The couple looked stunning in white as they both struck different lovely poses.

Reacting, someone said:

"Nollywood and BBN girls hissed and swiped. Congratulations to them."

