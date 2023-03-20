Social media is currently buzzing with the news that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani, has won the Adamawa governorship elections

Congratulatory messages are being shared on various social media channels to celebrate Binani's victory over her state's outgoing governor

Seasoned Ajoke Silva joined in to share her excitement at witnessing such a great feat in her lifetime

Nollywood actress Ajoke Silva has celebrated Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed as she emerges as the winner of the Adamawa gubernatorial elections.

Binani, as she is popularly called, makes history as the first elected female governor in Nigeria under the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), winning the outgoing governorship in her state.

Pictures of Ajoke Silvaa and Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ajoke Silva noted that this was a fantastic Mother's Day present to witness such a feat in her lifetime.

"What an awesome Mother's Day present! It has happened in our own lifetime! Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani. First elected female governor. My chest bursting. "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below

Social media users react to Ajoke's post

nwaforlilianchinenye2021:

"Ajoke May your life be as peaceful as 2023 Election IJN Amen."

jewelhowardtaylor:

"Wow!!! I am excited. Slowly but surely the glass ceiling is being shattered. Congratulations my dear Sister Governor. May the grace, favor and wisdom of God surround your every movement. Blessings."

ronkeonalaja:

"Breaking Barriers and creating a new positive norm!"

princesmith98:

"Hahahahaha but you guys have such opportunity in lagos to make a woman a deputy governor and give good youths a chance to leadership, because of personal selfish interests una rigged election again in lagos. I’m sure if some of u are in Aishatu state, u will make sure she didn’t near that seat. Abeg keep that congratulation aside is not from the heart."

valentinechijiokeobidiegwu:

"Madam i hope you no follow Inec rig election. Well congrats for now till we finish our checks."

nwaforlilianchinenye2021:

"Ajoke May your life be as peaceful as 2023 Election IJN Amen."

Funke Akindele deletes PDP-related posts on her Instagram page

Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele gave fans the impression that may be fully returning to the movie industry following her party’s defeat in the recent Lagos gubernatorial polls.

Akindele was the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos PDP frontrunner, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

Following the party’s defeat, the Battle on Buka Street filmmaker yanked off PDP-related posts from her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng