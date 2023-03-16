Adele's friends reportedly suspect that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, is a clout chaser and dating her for the wrong reasons

The British singer's inner circle allegedly suspects that the rich sports agent is using her to boost his Hollywood profile

Reacting to the news, the supporters of Lebron James' business partner defended him, adding that he's already a made man who is worth millions of dollars

Adele's friends reportedly suspect that her new man, Rich Paul, is using her. They claimed that the successful businessman is a clout chaser.

Adele’s friends suspect that her man Rich Paul s a clout chaser. Image: @adele, @richpaul

Adele's friends suspect Rich Paul is using her for Hollywood cred

The Jasmine Brand reports that the world-renowned singer's friends are concerned that the top NBA agent is using her to boost his Hollywood profile. The British singer's confidants feel that Lebron James' business partner is not genuinely in love with Adele for the right reasons. Taking to Twitter, the publication wrote:

"Adele’s Inner Circle “Concerned” Boyfriend Rich Paul Is Using Her For Hollywood Cred: Before They Went Public, No One Had Heard Of The Guy."

Rich Paul's supporters defend him against Adele's friends

American social media users jumped to Rich Paul's defence. They said Rich Paul is already made man who doesn't need Adele to boost his Hollywood profile.

@LuckyovLegends said:

"LEBRON JAMES' business partner did WHAT?"

@mrdrefuller wrote:

"Her friends are obviously British. VERY BRITISH."

@Busy_royals commented:

"Rich Paul who Forbes has named one of the world's top 5 Sports Agents. A man that reps LeBron James and other top athletes and is also his business partner. A man worth more than $100m. Adele needs a better circle. They can't stand her winning."

@adeleisnumber1 said:

"They're lying for clicks. Adele's friends are the ones that introduced her to Rich Paul."

@checktherhyme1_ wrote:

"A premier NBA sports agent doesn't need Adele to get him Hollywood cred."

@Engineervlsi added:

"He is already a made man."

