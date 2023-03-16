Labour Party's governorship candidate for Lagos state Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is loved for his calm demeanor during interviews

Talented skit maker Justin UG has stirred reactions on social media with his recreation of the politician's mannerisms during interviews

Fans of Justin have commended him for getting every part of GRV's movement, including his sleepy eyes and hand movements

Popular Nigerian skit maker Justin UG has got netizens praising his amazing talent after he recreated a video.

The skit maker shared his version of Labour Party's Lagos state governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's mannerisms during his interviews.

Justin UG nails GRV's mannerisms during interviews Photo credit: @justinug_/@grvlagos

Source: Instagram

The politician is known for his calmness, hand gestures, outfits, and other constant qualities on live TV.

Not only did Justin UG get all of GRV's qualities in the video he shared, but he also made statements in line with how the politician would have answered when asked a question.

The skit maker captioned the post with:

"He’s so calm when he’s talking #JustinUg"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Justin's video

___luchijessy___:

"The facial expressions, the eyes, the body movement, too accurate you over killed it "

_deola_:

"Guyyy…… the hand gesture, the eyes, the outfit, the voice ….. very accurate "

uwalee:

"Always drawing something on the table"

inuola:

"It's the blue background light for me... Looks like channels TV. This guy, you too get am. "

gareygodson:

"Wouldn’t it be nice to have such a composed and articulate young Governor."

]blesyn_lawren:

"Is there anybody you cannot mimic?You are really smooth with characters."

euphe_mya:

"Yoooo! What’s with the sleepy eye? This is defs GRV Man be calm even in a war zone."

cw_wallz:

"That sleepy eye too accurate "

chisom.nwobodo:

"You pay too much attention for your own good. I hope you get paid for the quality of attention you pay."

kalikrates1:

"The clasping of hands at the end nailed it finally "

teresojei:

"He always looks sleepy/tipsy when answering questions "

Source: Legit.ng