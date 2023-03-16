Nigerian singer Joeboy has gotten internet users talking after hinting at the amount of money he has spent on his lover

A viral clip of the music star’s interview captured the moment he mentioned spending a minimum of N50 million on her

As expected, Joeboy’s revelation sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community, with some people doubting his claims

Some men have no problem spoiling their female partners, and it appears young Nigerian music star, Joeboy, makes this list.

Just recently, the singer granted an interview where he got to talk about many things, including his love life.

Singer Joeboy shares how much he spends on his woman.



Joeboy submitted that if people share genuine feelings for each other, there would be no problem with spending.

When asked how much he has spent on his lover, the Celebrate hitmaker noted that he had splashed a minimum of N50 million on his woman.

"You’re right. I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million naira," the singer said.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react to Joeboy’s claim

talkwithmarshal said:

"Make I sharply go hide my wife."

bana_c7 said:

"How much have you spent on your mother?"

fine_nenye said:

"If you truly love someone, spoiling them rotten wouldn’t be a issue."

lifeoflagos_ said:

"This life sha , I go stream music , you go carry money give babe . But anyway who work must chop. Enjoy champ."

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

“Billionaire onye ji cash, Chopping and spending the money , There is no mercy for money , Maka why? You already know."

evelyn____xx said:

"It’s normal naw. I’ve spent 500 million on my boyfriend too and I didn’t tell anybody."

