Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bagged the Best Costume Design award at the 2023 Oscars. The Marvel sequel's talented costume designer, Ruth Carter, made history by becoming the first black woman to win the award twice.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' won the award for best Costume Design at the 2023 Oscar Awards.

The Marvel superhero movie was nominated against Elvis, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Babylon.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth Carter makes history at 2023 Oscars

According to The Wall Street Journal, Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth Carter made history by becoming the first black woman to win the award twice.

Carter took home the top award in 2019 for the first offering of the movie Black Panther.

Ruth Carter dedicates award to late mom and Chadwick Boseman

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Ruth Carter dedicated the statute to her mother, Mabel Carter, who she said died last week and became "an ancestor". She also dedicated the special moment to the late Black Panther lead actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020. She said:

"This film prepared me for that moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom."

