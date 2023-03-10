Nigerian actress-turned-politician Hilda Dokubo has been appointed as the new acting chairman of the Labour Party in Rivers state

The party's national chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, appointed the veteran Nollywood star after the former excos endorsed the PDP governorship candidate in the state

Hilda’s sudden appointment days before the election triggered reactions online as to how prepared LP was against the outgoing government

The Rivers state chapter of the Labour party has appointed Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo as the acting chairman.

This is coming a week before the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections billed to hold on Saturday, March 18.

Pictures of Hilda Dokubo and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike Credit: @hildadokubo, @nyesonw

Source: Instagram

The appointment of Dokubo followed the tenure expiration and dissolution of the caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple, according to a statement signed by the national chairman, Julius Abure, on Thursday, March 9.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Hilda’s new appointment

The actress’ new appointment elated netizens as they looked towards Hilda’s new position in the state against the outgoing power.

georgeusifoh:

"Nothing go sweet me pass if any party collect PDP for river hand, but preferably leluu-p."

officialmandy2:

"Wike’s shege loading."

adelakuntufayl:

"If you want to defeat Wike in Rivers, I think Iyabo Ojo can match up with his energy because that woman has been vocal about ELUPEEE since the movement started."

iamdeora_:

"Make woman just govern us abeg, make we rest for godfathers."

kvng3193:

"Wike Bois we still win it labour party blog if him like make Dem go carry Jennifer Lopez wike boi go still win!! Wike dis wike dat but social media president obi can't even lace his achievements while he was a Governor."

thevictorsunday:

"Where is tacha ooo we need her on this chairmen table she go flog Wike with facts and receipts raw from the street."

mcukodo:

"I for prefer patience ozokwor cos wike dey do magic."

mrfaro__:

"This woman need full security and need to be protected. Wike is ready to killlll anybody."

chrisypog:

"Hope you all know PDP governorship if wike s boy and working in his cabinet currently. He’s doing it to aviod being probed. LP will win and he’ll be discharged."

thevictorsunday:

"Them for add Tonto dikeh for this list she go come with reciepts and deal with Wike."

