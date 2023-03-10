Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates share three children, and Phoebe is the youngest daughter

Phoebe has been dating a young black Stanford alumnus, and some netizens were not happy about it

She has called them out while saying that there are misconceptions about her family and relationship

The youngest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates is dating a black man, and she has called out people trolling her relationship.

Bill Gates's daughter Phoebe with her boyfriend. Photo: Phoebe Gates.

Source: Instagram

Phoebe's boyfriend was at Stanford

Phoebe Gates' boyfriend is a handsome Stanford alumnus, and the two look in love in their photos. Despite the two being happy as an interracial couple, they have become victims of online abuse because they are interracial.

According to a People report on March 8, Phoebe said:

"Social media is rife with misconceptions and conspiracy theories about my family and my relationship with my boyfriend.

"It's 2023. I'm done being memed for being in an interracial relationship."

Apparently, whenever Phoebe posts photos of herself and the gentleman, some netizens comment in a negative way.

Phoebe documents a recent trip

Phoebe recently documented their trip to the People's Choice Awards back in December, and she captioned the photo as "Incredible night."

Phoebe has a huge presence on social media, but she is not keen on starting a business there.

She wants to launch a startup called Phia, with her roommate, climate activist Sophia Kianni.

"We're building out an idea to help make fashion more sustainable. We have so much planned for this year," she teased

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda starts new relationship

Bill Gates's ex-wife Melinda is happily in a new relationship a year after finalising her divorce from the billionaire.

Bill and Melinda shocked the world after they announced that they were officially parting ways after staying married for 27 years.

However, according to TMZ, Melinda is currently dating and has occasionally been seen with a former TV reporter rumoured to be her lover.

Sources indicate that Melinda has been dating Jon Du Pre for a few months and maybe longer, judging by their outings.

