Chris Rock raffled a few feathers with his latest Netflix comedy special and the star has been trending on social media

People have been sharing mixed reactions, with many saying Chris Rock went a little too far

Reacting to the rumours, Jada Pinkett's ex-lover, August Alsina said the jokes were funny and truthful

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Chris Rock is the topic of discussion on social media following his Netflix comedy special.

August Alsina has reacted to Chris Rock's trending comedy special. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The star joked about many things including the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, the infamous Oscars slap and he also touched on Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with August Alsina.

August Alsina breaks silence on Chris Rock's jokes

According to The New York Post, sources close to the American singer revealed that the star watched the show and found it funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

August, who made headlines when he revealed that he had an "entanglement" with the Girls' Trip star while she was married to her husband, Will Smith.

Addressing the Oscars slap, Chris Rock said Will Smith didn't smack him because of his G.I Jane joke, but because he had anger inside. He said:

"Everybody in the world called him a bi*ch. Everybody. Everybody. And who’s he hit? Me. A n—a he knows he could beat. That is some bi*ch-a** sh*t.”

Reacting to the comedy special, Alsina allegedly said he was happy that someone is finally saying the truth. He also found the show hilarious.

Nick Cannon to star in TV show to choose next baby mama, official trailer of Who’s Having My Baby? trends

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng also reported that Say what! Nick Cannon is set to star in a new TV show to find his next baby mama. The official trailer of Who's Having My Baby? hosted by Kevin Hart, is doing the rounds on social media.

Nick Cannon recently welcomed his 12th child, and the 42-year-old is already searching for baby mama number 13, reports Metro. A Twitter blog Pop Base also shared the teaser of Nick's new game show. The blog with over 675k followers captioned its post:

"Nick Cannon will star in a new game show called ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ hosted by Kevin Hart. The contestants will be women who want to have Nick Cannon’s next baby."

Source: Briefly.co.za