Nick Cannon has had social media buzzing after sharing a cryptic message about having another baby

The television personality, who has been trending for the number of children and baby mamas he has, revealed that he has a surprise coming

His followers quickly rushed to his timeline to tell the star to stop having more children for clout

Top US entertainer Nick Cannon had his fans and followers buzzing when he took to his social media pages to drop a big hint about welcoming another baby.

Nick Cannon had social media users talking when he posted a cryptic post. Image: Getty Images.

The Drumline star has been making headlines about having more children. Three months ago, Cannon welcomed baby Halo Marie with girlfriend Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon drops major hint about having 13th baby

It looks like media personality Nick Cannon is still having more children. The star has been in the media for his children and is not stopping anytime soon.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Wild' n Out host got his fans buzzing when he hinted that he had a big surprise for the fans. What got peeps talking was that he also added a baby bottle emoji. The post read:

"EXPECT some big news tomorrow."

Nick Cannon's fans react to his post about a big surprise coming

As expected, peeps flocked to the media personality's timeline to tell him to put the brakes on the issue. Peeps made it clear that they were tired of him having more babies.

@LaShandaMcCuin said:

"We already know it's baby number 5654465445668642906326789."

@IamLaurenGill commented:

"It better not be a maternity shoot!"

@THEQUEET added:

"Now Nick. You know what. Nah imma just keep it pushing. Do you boss."

Nick Cannon welcomes 9th baby

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that actor and comedian, Nick Cannon, of nine to the joy of fans.

The 41-year-old took to social media to announce the news of the birth of his ninth child, a baby girl, with model Lanisha Cole.

Cannon is also expecting his 10th and 11th children from other women, and the news of his virility got people talking.

