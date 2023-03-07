Rotimi expressed his gratitude to God after the safe delivery of his second child with musician Vanessa Mdee

The Nigerian actor and singer proposed to Mdee in 2020 after dating exclusively for a year, and she said yes

Mdee is now a mother of two beautiful babies named Seven, and the newly born bundle of joy, Imani

Nigerian-American singer and actor Rotimi has given his fans a glimpse of his newborn daughter, christened Imani.

Rotimi has introduced his newborn and wife, Vanessa Mdee, to their fans in an adorable family video. Photo: Rotimi.

Source: UGC

Rotimi introduces newborn

Rotimi and his angelic-voiced Tanzanian, Vanessa Mdee, welcomed their 2nd child, with him showering women with praises for handling delivery

The handsome singer praised women, saying they are far stronger than men after he witnessed his wife bringing forth their new bundle of joy.

Rotimi took to Instagram to share a lovely video of himself tenderly cradling the well-wrapped baby girl.

In the beautifully edited video, Rotimi's family was seen putting their hands together, a sign of their tight family bond, and captioned the photo:

"I’m here to announce the beautiful birth of my daughter, Imani! I’m overwhelmed with love today @vanessamdee. You are nothing short of a superhero! Our second child together & seven now has a little sister to watch over. God, you have poured blessings on me so many times so I will scream my praises back to you! I’m forever grateful."

See the video below:

Netizens trooped to the comments section to share their delight at the family's new arrival. Below are some of their comments:

dioramacnerry wrote:

"Imani means Faith in Swahili. Congratulations to y’all."

kennyhamilton wrote:

"She’s arrived! Welcome to the world, Imani!"

anitahgeorge wrote:

"Imanis are beautiful. My 4-month-old daughter is Imani too."

nakato.shivan.50 wrote:

"You're now 4 in the house, one family. Glory to God."

Source: TUKO.co.ke