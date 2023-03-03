A tiny cild went viral on TikTok for displaying his amazing skills while drawing in a short video that got much attention

The TikTok showed how the child , Amo, was about to create a complete image in a few seconds

The video got thousands of likes, and people realised how talented the baby boy was for creating the drawing in such a short time

Little kid experience showed his talent. The boy did a cute drawing of an elephant without any effort.

A Mzansi kid skillfully made a drawing of an elephant in a few seconds. Image: TikTok/@retengs

Source: UGC

People were already naked to see how quickly the boy worked. Many people could not deny that the boy was a force to be reckoned with when it comes to art.

Little boy goes viral for making complete drawing in record time

A little boy's mother, @retengs, shared a video of him showing went viral. The mum says the kid has been doing sketches he was three years old, and he shows that he has become good at it by drawing an elephant in mere seconds.

South Africans applaud little boy's artistic talent

Mzansi loves seeing talented kids, and many people marvelled at how much skill the little boy had and that he's left handed. Many people agree that he had a future in art.

Reeree commented:

"I just love how effortlessly he does it and how he holds the pencil priceless… real talent right there."

Katlego Sedumedi commented:

"Safe keep such drawings, it will be worth more."

Collin Magagula commented:

"Ngo left."

SneGcwensa commented:

"On behalf of all left handed people, we are proud of our own."

Tsakane Vero Bilas commented:

"The way he's hold dat pencil, lol I really had to trust da process."

Tshiamo Mile commented:

"This is insane."

Maria commented:

"I thought it's a duck."

kgalaneo commented:

"Many of us would have discouraged him from holding the pencil the way he does. Good job for not killing his spirit!."

Rare Melody commented:

"Ka Left Nogal"

lihlemweli commented:

"At first I thought he’s drawing a duck."

