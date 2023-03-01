Famous and controversial Ghanaian celebrities Afia Schwarzenegger and Kwame A Plus have congratulated Nigerians on their new president as they shared embarrassing pictures of Bola Tinubu

A Plus expressed surprise while Afia Schwar mocked their choice of the president with sleeping pictures of Bola Tinubu

Their posts have sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians express surprise at the personality of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu was declared the president-elect on March 1, 2023, for reportedly sweeping majority of the votes from Nigerians.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Nigeria, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to beat his rivals for the envious position.

However, many Nigerians are not pleased with his win as most wanted Labour Party's Peter Obi as president but he emerged third with 6,101,533 votes.

Ghanaian controversial celebrities Kwame A Plus and Afia Schwarzenegger have taken to their social media pages to express their views on the type of man Nigerians chose to lead the country for the next four years.

Kwame A Plus shared a photo of Tinubu on his Instagram page

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, shared a not-so-classy picture of Tinubu, where he was dressed in a long white short-sleeved shirt.

In the embarrassing picture, Tinubu had sleepy eyes and his mouth open. He had a knitted Kufi hat covering his hair.

Captioning the post, A Plus expressed surprise at the incoming president of Nigeria. He wrote 'wei', which means 'this' when translated from Twi to English.

Wei‍♂️‍♂️ Aaawell... Congratulations Sir

Afia Schwar shared a similar post on her Instagram page

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwar also shared the same picture on her Instagram page.

She quizzed Nigerians whether this was the person they wanted to lead them for the next four years as she posted the embarrassing picture.

She captioned the post by writing,

Okay ooo. Since this is what you want... Congratulations Nigerians..Africa is proud of you all.

Afia Schwar then shared another picture of Tinubu sleeping in his seat as she congratulated Nigerians.

She stated that she heard reports about Bola Tinubu's sleeping hobby and ironically hinted that he would lead the country in such a manner.

Congratulations Nigerians. Who are we to complain Apparently, the football age is only 71, and his hobby is sleeping

Some reactions from Ghanaians

fa_fa_li_ said:

He has the same spectacle as Nana Addo.

nancyblaq stated:

Lord have mercy .

dam.i.lola remarked:

even as a Nigerian, this is super funny.

fearless_hanie stated:

I'm not Nigerian, but this thing pains me, paa aaah.

marian_aidoo_asabir opined:

Very sad to see this man as president of Nigeria... How can he rule? Couldn't they find anyone to even represent the party to talk of becoming president? Africa will continue to suffer, but this won't ever happen in GH.

pappy_kojo88 said:

He’s 70 years, and his first child is 60 years

