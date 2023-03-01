American singer Justin Bieber's fans have taken to social media to celebrate their fav's special day

Social media has been awash with pictures, videos and heartwarming tributes to the music superstar

Undoubtedly one of the greatest singers of our time, Bieber is celebrating his 29th birthday today

Justin Bieber recently marked another trip around the sun, and his fans couldn't miss the chance to celebrate their favourite singer.

Justin Bieber's followers are celebrating the star's 29th birthday. Image: Getty Images

The singer is arguably one of the greatest singers in the world. Bieber entered the music industry as a young boy and has grown before our eyes.

Justin Bieber is a household name in the music industry. He has released timeless classics such as Baby, Intentions, Love Me and more. The award-winning star has collaborated with industry heavyweights like DJ Khaled, Maria Carey, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

March 1 is the star's birthday, and his fans, affectionately known as the Beliebers, are celebrating him. Twitter has been awash with heartwarming tributes for the singer.

@BieberOnCharts said:

"Happy 29th birthday to the world’s most followed artist globally, one of the most influential, most streamed, best-selling artist of all-time and Prince of Pop, Justin Bieber. #JB29."

@JDBAnalytics wrote:

"Wishing Justin Bieber a very happy birthday on his 29th. Hope to see you recover well and comeback stronger than you always have."

@breezyftbieber commented:

"Happy Birthday to the Prince of Pop @justinbieber. You were my first idol and my childhood wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for being a great inspiration and blessing us all with your music."

