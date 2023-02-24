Canadian superstar Drake is considering retiring from the rap game after giving the world so many hits to turn up to

In a trending clip, Drizzy told Lil Yachty in an interview that he's thinking of a way to gracefully bow out of the game

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Drake's plans with many agreeing that he should retire while he's still on top of his game

Drake has revealed that he considers retiring from the rap game. The world-renowned rapper was chopping it up with Lil Yachty when he shared that he was thinking about dropping his microphone.

Daily Loud, a popular hip-hop blog, took to Twitter and reported that the award-winning rapper is considering exiting the rap space after giving the world scores of hits to turn up to. Daily Loud captioned its post:

"Drake is thinking of making an exit out of the rap game."

In a trending clip of a teaser of with Lil Yachty, the Toosie Slide hitmaker said:

"I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

Hip-hop heads react to Drake's exit plan

Peeps took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to the rapper's remarks. Some agreed that it would be a great time for Drake to exit while he's still at the top of his game.

@ye24__ wrote:

"He has enough timeless and legendary records for me so it’s fine by me tbh I would hate to see him still in the game and make records that people hate because he lost his rhythm and youth. Ik that rap doesn’t have much of an age limit but it does for certain rappers."

@RemyMortain said:

"Smart to end when you have more hits than misses. Rap culture can be way too cruel to old heads just because the game is always about chasing the newest and biggest thing."

@Nee_ceee commented:

"Omg, if he stopped and then just went into acting again, legendary career."

@ty2005_92 wrote:

"And Wayne said he would retire by 35. And Jay retired twice or thrice. I don’t remember."

@MarsBlackmonJay added:

"Plot twist, that’s the name of his next album."

Quavo announces the end of Migos

In other hip-hop news, Legit.ng reported that Quavo reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song, Greatness. The rapper apparently raps about the end of the hip-hop group in his latest drop.

Daily Loud, a popular hip-hop blog, shared that Quavo is now rolling solo following the death of Takeoff. Takeoff was with Quavo when he was shot dead a while back. The two had dropped the group's latest album without the third member, Offset.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud posted a pic of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The blog captioned its post:

"Quavo says there will be no more Migos in his new song 'Greatness'."

Source: Briefly.co.za