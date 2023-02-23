Rapper Nadia Nakai has turned to her Creator as she continues to mourn the passing of her boyfriend, rapper AKA

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead in Durban earlier this month while out with friends on Florida Road

SA celebs took to Nadia's comment section and sent her some love and prayers after she asked God to help her heal from grief

Nadia Nakai is still mourning the death of her boyfriend, rapper AKA. The grieving stunner took to her timeline to ask God to help heal her grief following Supa Mega's fatal shooting.

Nadia Nakai asked God to help her heal from grief after AKA's death. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

AKA was shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February. He was with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them. AKA's murder was caught on CCTV footage and police confirmed that he was assassinated.

The star was buried in Johannesburg on Saturday, 18 February. He used to love Nadia Nakai out loud and showed off their romance on his timeline. Taking to Instagram, Nadia shared a thread of pics of herself and the late rapper locking lips. TshisaLIVE reports that she captioned the pics with a Bible Verse.

SA celebs comfort Nadia Nakai

South African entertainers took to Nadia Nakai's comment section and showed her major love in her time of grief. They advised her to stay strong while some said they were praying for her and AKA's family.

yonessalvv commented:

"Praying for you, love."

zozitunzi said:

"Sending all the love and prayers, Nadia."

cooper_pabi wrote:

"Praying for you."

ttmbha said:

"Stay strong, allow yourself to heal with time."

kayise_ngqula commented:

"In time He will… your healing will unpack itself in you and grow with you. You will live despite the pain. I’m so sorry, Nadia."

nguvi__ wrote:

"I’m praying for you, my babe and I speak Philippians 4:16 over you. May God give you peace that surpasses all understanding and may He cover you with a love that will renew your strength in the name of Jesus Christ. I’m sending you so much love and light Nadia."

adutakech added:

"I'm so sorry this happened to you. Sending love, healing and prayers to you and the family."

