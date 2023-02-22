Nota Baloyi has revealed that he is planning to sue world-renowned singer Adele for allegedly stealing his melody

The controversial music exec claimed he wrote Finally for Thabsie and Adele bit the melody and used it on her single, Easy On Me

Social media users praised Nota's interviewer for not laughing when he made the claims and sang the melody that Adele allegedly stole from him

Nota Baloyi is threatening to sue world-renowned singer Adele. The controversial music exec accused the superstar of stealing the melody of a song he composed for Thabsie.

Nota Baloyi shared that he's planning to sue Adele. Image: @lavidanota, @adele

Source: UGC

In a trending clip, Nota Baloyi can be heard saying Adele bit the melody of Thabsie's song, Finally. He claimed Adele sings the same melody on her single, Easy On Me.

A tweep posted the clip on Twitter. Nota was chopping it up with Zingah when he unbelievably claimed he penned the melody to Thabsie's song and Adele bit it.

Fans reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims

Peeps took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to Nota's claims. Many praised the interviewer for not laughing out loud when Nota revealed he was planning to sue Adele and even sang the allegedly stolen melody.

@mindloz_ commented:

"Zingah held back that laughter."

@brass263 wrote:

"People will do and say anything for money."

@Jess72260796 said:

"Big ups to the interviewer for not laughing, it must have been hard to keep a straight face."

@Kgapu2 commented:

"Jooo, most melodies were repeated before we were even born, listening to gospel songs and others, they sound the same, and I don't know who should be sued. The music industry is tough!"

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"I really don't understand this guy. Is he a liar? Or a dreamer?"

@Lisa_S1 added:

"He is Vuyo, a big big dreamer."

Adele confirms her friendship with Tems

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that award-winning English singer Adele opened up on her love for Nigerian musician Tems.

The Somebody Like You crooner also revealed how long she has loved Tems, adding that she listens to her music.

A post on Tems social media page showed that the singers seemed to be friends as she revealed that she heard Adele's songs before release.

Source: Briefly.co.za